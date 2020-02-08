Get your family involved with these fun homemade Valentine's Day gift ideas

Valentine's Day is often filled with flowers, chocolates and romance but that doesn't mean that the kids can't get in on the fun too. In the days leading up to Valentines's Day, parenting blogger Beth Engleman shares some ideas on how to get your kiddos in the holiday spirit.
For newborns:
Put some paint on those adorable feet and make a love bug for grandparents, or your spouse to remember how tiny they are. You can also make cards with cut out hearts and those adorable toes.
For toddlers:
Take your child to a local pottery or paint-your-own studio and make "hand soap" platters for gifts.
School Age kids:
Get your child involved in making Valentine's for his or her class. Free printables make slime Valentine's, or lip balm so much fun and your kids will be so proud to hand them out.
Paint your own photo frame, take a silly picture or dress up in your best outfit and give this to your loved ones.
Pre-teen/Teen:
Create a gratitude jar for friends and fill it with things you admire about your friends.
Make a spa at home type gift filling a box with similar colored items.
Start a family tradition, all ages:
Create your own pizza dinner with all the fun toppings. Customize your very own heart shaped pizza and let your children add the toppings and cheese-these mini Flatzza is great because its 7 of the 8 major allergen free so no worries about nuts or dairy and they'll be ready in 10 minutes!
Top it off with a heart shaped dessert pizza! This no bake version will be a unique hit that kids of all ages will be looking forward to devouring.
Lovebug:
Take one baby foot and add paint
stamp it on cardstock
Once dry add legs, antlers and glue googly eyes
Add love bug at the bottom
Foot Card:
Glue a doily on cardstock
Add paint to baby feet, stamp on a doily
Fold in half to make a card or frame it
Hand Soap:
Find a paint it yourself pottery studio
Add paint to hands
Stamp hands on soap container
*This typically takes one week to get it back
Slime Valentine's
Create your own slime:
Elmer's Glue
Elmer's Magical Liquid
Add googly eyes, sparkles or tiny hearts for texture
Put inside a container
Print cards on cardstock
Use a hot glue gun to add small containers of slime
Have your child add their name
Pom Pom Craft Kit
You can pick these up at Michaels Crafts
Use glue, and scissors and assemble, this activity takes 30 min
Valentine's Themed Treats:
Pizza!
Make your own heart shaped mini pizzas
Angelic Bakehouse Flatzza crust
Pizza sauce
Mozzarella cheese, and add your own toppings.
Bake at 400 degrees for 10-15 min (once toppings melt and the crust is the way you love it)
Chocolate dipped Crisps:
Perfect for little hands
Melt chocolate chips
Dip half of a Angelic Bakehouse Sweet Crisp into your chocolate
Add sprinkles
Refrigerate for 10-15 minutes to set
Angelic Bakehouse products can be found at Mariano's, Whole Foods, Costco, and Fresh Thyme Market
Dessert heart shaped pizza
Top Flatzza buddy crust with ready made cookie dough
Add toppings that you love including:
Chocolate syrup, caramel, pretzels, chocolate candies, peanut butter or nutella
Get your family involved with these fun homemade Valentine's Day gift ideas
