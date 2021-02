Virtue's pastry chef shares recipe for chocolate truffles ahead of Valentine's Day

6oz Bittersweet chocolate (baker's chocolate, not chocolate chips)

1/2 cup heavy cream

Pinch of kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Optional toppings: toasted coconut, crushed nuts, cookie crumbs

Heat the cream in a small pot until steaming Pour chopped chocolate in a bowl with salt and vanilla, let stand for about 30 seconds Stir in cream until smooth and shiny Refrigerate overnight or until completely set Scoop and roll into a small ball Roll ball in desired topping or in cocoa powder

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chocolates are a traditional Valentine's Day gift, but people can make sweets themselves instead of buying them this year.Becky Pendola is the pastry chef at Virtue restaurant in Hyde Park . She shared how to make her chocolate truffles.Here are the ingredients:The step by step instructions:Virtue will be offering a special 3-course Valentine's dinner for two for dine-in or carryout. Carry-out orders must be ordered by Friday the 12th. Reservations are needed to dine-in and seating is limited.