This Valentine's Day, learn to spot red flags in a relationship

Dating red flags include love bombing, rushing and inconsistencies
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- On this Valentine's Day, some may be wondering what kind of gift they will get. But ABC7's gift to you this year is some help spotting red flags.

Dating expert Bela Gandhi with Smart Dating academy joined ABC7 live Monday to talk about those red flags.

Gandhi said love bombing, rushing to find love and inconsistencies are some things to watch out for.

RELATED: Quick Tip: How to avoid online dating scams as Valentine's Day approaches

Love bombing is when a new suitor lavishes you with the best words, promises and gifts.

Is this always bad? No, but it's often a tool used by unsavory people or people that have no desire to commit to intoxicate someone with wonderfulness.

To learn more dating and relationship tips, download the Smart Dating Academy podcast on any platform, and follow @smartdatingacademy on Instagram for free live Q&A on Thursday evenings.
