At least 10 students treated for possible cannabis overdose at LA middle school, officials say

Those being treated are between the ages of 12 and 14, and are only experiencing mild to moderate symptoms, according to the LA Fire Department

LOS ANGELES -- At least 10 students at Van Nuys Middle School were treated in what officials called a medical emergency after they possibly ingested some sort of cannabis product, authorities said Thursday.

Authorities received an initial call of possible overdoses at the school around 10:30 a.m. Those being treated are between the ages of 12 and 14, and are only experiencing mild to moderate symptoms, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department

At least six of them have been transported to the hospital.

MORE: Parent says 10-month-old barely survived ingesting fentanyl at popular SF park

"This is not any sort of fentanyl-affiliated overdose. We want to make sure everybody knows that," said the department's Erik Scott.

Officials could not say exactly what the students ingested, but said it was possible some sort of marijuana.

The LAFD initially expected about four patients but that number quickly increased. Officials say some students may have ran and hid in classrooms when emergency crews arrived at the scene.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live