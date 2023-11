Victory Auto Wreckers in Bensenville, IL is closing after nearly 80 years in business.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you've spent any amount of time watching television in Chicago, one iconic commercial lives rent free in your head.

That commercial, featured in the player above, is for Victory Auto Wreckers in Bensenville.

ABC7 has learned it is closing by the end of the month after nearly 80 years in business.

That means the commercial, which has been running nearly unchanged since the 1980s, is also joining the scrap heap of Chicago television history.