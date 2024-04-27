Lincoln Square's Café Selmarie closes after more than 40 years in business

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A popular restaurant in Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood closed its doors on Saturday afternoon after more than 40 years in business.

Café Selmarie opened in 1983, serving pastries and coffee.

The café was founded by Birgit Kobayashi and Jeanne Uzdawinis, who met as neighbors on Giddings Street. It expanded over the years.

But now, Kobayashi is retiring.

Despite having a truly wonderful staff, Kobayashi said she is ready for a new chapter in her life.

"After cooking and baking for decades, it is time to sit down," Kobayashi said. "I want to travel with my husband and have time to indulge in other interests. We have met so many wonderful people over the years and celebrated birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, graduations with them. We witnessed this sleepy northside enclave blossom into the vibrant, lovely Lincoln Square neighborhood at our front door. We are forever thankful to our customers for their support through all these years."

There's a new owner who plans open a restaurant called Willow Cafe and Bistro.

