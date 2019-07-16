Surveillance video released of Humboldt Park hit-and-run that critically injured Divvy rider

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released surveillance images of a car suspected in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman riding a Divvy bike critically injured.

The 25-year-old woman was riding in the 2600-block of West Chicago Avenue at about 11 p.m. when police said she was rear-ended by a car, possibly a blue Honda Civic, traveling in the same direction.

The car then jumped the curb and struck a tree before continuing west on Chicago Avenue, police said. The woman was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the car may have bumper, headlight and hood damage near the front passenger side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Major Accident investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.
