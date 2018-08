ABC 7 Eyewitness News has exclusive video of a hit-and-run that injured a man on the city's Southwest Side on March 3.Red light cameras at 47th and Western captured the crime. A red pickup can be seen making a left on Western and slamming into a pedestrian in the crosswalk who had just gotten off the bus.The man did survive, but suffered a broken arm according to his attorney.If you recognize the truck or have any information, call Chicago police.