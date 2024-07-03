Tickets For Good providing tickets to events for those who serve community

Giving back to people who serve our communities. That's the mission behind "Tickets for Good."

Giving back to people who serve our communities. That's the mission behind "Tickets for Good."

Giving back to people who serve our communities. That's the mission behind "Tickets for Good."

Giving back to people who serve our communities. That's the mission behind "Tickets for Good."

CHICAGO -- Giving back to people who serve our communities. That's the mission behind "Tickets for Good."

The group works to provide tickets to live events for non-profits, teachers, health care workers and others who make a positive impact.

The organization started in the U.K. and recently expanded to the U.S. It is now partnering with the Chicago White Sox.

Tickets for Good Senior Advisor Don Orris and Daniel de los Reyes, a Chicago Public Schools Administrator and principal of Darwin Elementary, to talk about the group.

They spoke about what inspired the creation of Tickets for Good, why it is coming to Chicago and how they choose which people will have access to the free tickets.