Children enjoy rock climbing at Camp Schwab

A summer camp underway this week - is a place for children with disabilities - to enjoy adaptive sports.

It's called Camp Schwab and it's open to children from across Chicago's South and West sides.

Wednesday they were rock wall climbing at Maggie Daley Park.

Other activities include horseback riding, sailing and fishing.

Camp Schwab began on Monday and wraps up Friday.