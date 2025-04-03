CTU president speaks out after House of Delegates approves tentative deal with CPS

Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates spoke out Thursday after their House of Delegates approved a tentative Chicago Public Schools deal.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With a new contract almost ratified, Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates talked Thursday about her favorite part of the contract, the affordability of it, why negotiations took so long and who should be Chicago Public Schools' next CEO.

Chicago Teachers Union members are celebrating their House of Delegates' almost unanimous approval of a new contract.

Davis Gates said the contract is a culmination of late CTU President Karen Lewis' vision to provide every neighborhood school with a multi-dimensional education. Davis Gates said she is most excited about doubling the sports budget for all students.

"We're also going to make sure that the cheerleading coach, the cheerleading team, softball coach, and the softball team, that they get the same amount of resources as boys football," Davis Gates said.

CPS officials said they agreed to the sports proposal months ago along with several other CTU proposals.

"We should have had this contract months ago," CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said.

Contentious contract negotiations lasted a a full year that was defined by turmoil. Mayor Brandon Johnson unsuccessfully tried to oust Martinez and his handpicked school board quit over its refusal to take out a conversional loan.

With uncommitted TIFF surplus money, Martinez claims CPS can afford the four-year deal.

"This is the first time the CEO of the Chicago Public Schools and negotiations has ever said that they could pay for our contract," Davis Gates said.

However, Davis Gates said more revenue is needed and it should come from rich people.

The push for more funding will fall on the lap of the next CEO. Martinez leaves in June. Davis Gates hopes the mayor conducts a transparent nationwide search.

"I'm concerned, quite frankly, in this moment, about, how do you create a process that gives families the most engagement?" Davis Gates said.

The next big hurdle for Davis Gates is her run at reelection on May 16. While she faces competition, the CTU president said she is looking forward to the election. A new contract achieved without a strike or strike vote is likely to help her chances for a second term.

According to the terms released by CPS, the four-year tentative agreement includes:

- A 4% raise in year one, and 4-5% increases for the remaining three years

- Increased pay for veteran educators

- 90 new librarians, nurses, 70 technology coordinators, more teacher assistants, bilingual education support and social workers

- New class size limits

- More sustainable schools

- More elementary school teacher prep time

- Doubling the CPS budget for sports

Now that the union has presented the plan to its members and approved it, CPS CEO Pedro Martinez will now present the plan to the CPS Board for a final approval. That process could take a couple of weeks.