Carmela Wallace, mother of rapper Juice WRLD, opens Homewood Brewing

Saturday, October 19, 2024 1:40AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Carmela Wallace, mother of rapper Juice WRLD, joined ABC7 to talk about about opening of her Homewood Brewing Company

Wallace said she sees Homewood as a place to gather, to remember, to celebrate life and her son who years later, she said, still connects with people in times of crisis through her son's music.

The brewpub features food from Chef Robert Lauderdale, inspired by Juice WRLD's aunt's Creole cooking, and brewing efforts are led by the late rapper's brother Brian Wallace.

An opening ceremony is being held Friday, Oct. 18.

