Carmela Wallace, mother of rapper Juice WRLD, opens Homewood Brewing

Wallace said she sees Homewood as a place to gather, to remember, to celebrate life and her son who years later, she said, still connects with people in times of crisis through her son's music.

The brewpub features food from Chef Robert Lauderdale, inspired by Juice WRLD's aunt's Creole cooking, and brewing efforts are led by the late rapper's brother Brian Wallace.

An opening ceremony is being held Friday, Oct. 18.