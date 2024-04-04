As wrong 'Bachelor' spoilers swirled, how Daisy navigated holding in her broken-hearted truth

Daisy Kent may have come in second place for "Bachelor" Joey's heart, but she's first for many in "Bachelor Nation."

The season may be over, but Ryan Field's "Bachelor" podcast is still on the case. Meet Daisy Kent, the contestant who almost got the final rose.

The season may be over, but Ryan Field's "Bachelor" podcast is still on the case. Meet Daisy Kent, the contestant who almost got the final rose. Daisy Kent may have come in second place for "Bachelor" Joey's heart, but she's first for many in "Bachelor Nation."

The season may be over, but Ryan Field's "Bachelor" podcast is still on the case. Meet Daisy Kent, the contestant who almost got the final rose. Daisy Kent may have come in second place for "Bachelor" Joey's heart, but she's first for many in "Bachelor Nation."

The season may be over, but Ryan Field's "Bachelor" podcast is still on the case. Meet Daisy Kent, the contestant who almost got the final rose. Daisy Kent may have come in second place for "Bachelor" Joey's heart, but she's first for many in "Bachelor Nation."

NEW YORK -- Daisy Kent may have come in second place for "Bachelor" Joey's heart, but she's first for many in "Bachelor Nation."

Daisy is about six months out from her breakup with Joey, and says she's focusing on her new life in Los Angeles. But, before we could focus on the future, we wanted to know what did she and Kelsey talked about in the hotel and in the limo on their way to the final rose, what was she thinking on their final date, and what led to her decision to NOT be the next "Bachelorette"?

Also, when a spoiler said she had won Joey's heart, how did Daisy handle keeping it a secret that she had a broken heart.

Follow us now and never miss an episode.

Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here