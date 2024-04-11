Tanglewood students summon Beetlejuice with Art Car

Say it three times! A Beetlejuice-inspired art car is also unleashing the sandworm.

Say it three times! A Beetlejuice-inspired art car is also unleashing the sandworm. Tanglewood Middle School unleashes the sandworm with Beetlejuice-inspired art car.

Say it three times! A Beetlejuice-inspired art car is also unleashing the sandworm. Tanglewood Middle School unleashes the sandworm with Beetlejuice-inspired art car.

Say it three times! A Beetlejuice-inspired art car is also unleashing the sandworm. Tanglewood Middle School unleashes the sandworm with Beetlejuice-inspired art car.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice - the three words to summon the mischievous ghost from the Netherworld. Houston's Tanglewood Middle School students are using them as inspiration for their first ever art car.

"Last year's art car class came up with the idea on their own. I didn't help them," says Art Teacher Teresa Megahan.

The movie "Beetlejuice" was released in 1988 but the Tanglewood students have seen it a number of times.

Ms. Megahan says they knew what kind of design they needed, "they wanted the house in the middle, they wanted Beetlejuice on the front and they wanted the car to be a giant sandworm with the head on the back."

Building an Art car is all about learning. Tanglewood's lesson is a good one. It's taking things that people don't value that turn into trash and give them value.

7th grader Blake Mobley enjoyed the experience, "it's nice to create something and to pour stuff into it."

The construction has been a fulfilling experience for student Bethel Befekadu,"when you create something and you get to be part of it, it makes it all the more better."

The 37th annual Houston Art Car Parade rolls through downtown Houston April 13.