Life is a 'Cabaret' for Bebe Neuwirth

NEW YORK -- Bebe Neuwirth is back on Broadway in the latest incarnation of the groundbreaking musical "Cabaret."

Neuwirth, a two-time Tony winner, is playing Fraulein Schneider, the matron of a boarding house.

"Cabaret" is set in Berlin in 1929, at the twilight of the Jazz Age and rise to power of the Nazis.

Neuwirth sat down with us at the famed Joe Allen Restaurant in Midtown for a candid conversation about the revival of "Cabaret" and how the show is still relevant decades after it was first produced for the stage.

She also offered some surprising details about her work in television and film.