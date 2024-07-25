DJ Scratch: Titan of the turntable

From Brooklyn to across the globe, DJ Scratch has etched his name all over.

From Brooklyn to across the globe, DJ Scratch has etched his name all over.

From Brooklyn to across the globe, DJ Scratch has etched his name all over.

From Brooklyn to across the globe, DJ Scratch has etched his name all over.

NEW YORK -- From Brooklyn to across the globe, DJ Scratch has etched his name all over.

For over two decades, the Grammy-award winning producer and world-renowned turntablist has spun as many heads as he does records with his hip-hop wizardry.

Born George Spivey, the legendary DJ got his start at the eye-wide age of 4. The musical bug led him to master the art of cutting and mixing like no other.

That technique went one to earn him the opportunity of a lifetime, traveling around the globe as a teen to open up for hip-hop heavyweights like Run-DMC, EPMD and later producing for a long list of revered names such as Jay-Z, 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and DMX to name a few.