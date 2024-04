Dreams Never Age: 95-year-old opens acclaimed barbeque spot

Age ain't nothin' but a number! John Toomey, 95, puts heart and soul into Houston's J-Bar-M Barbeque.

Texas Monthly ranks J-Bar-M as one of the 25 Best new BBQ Joints in the state. The restaurant and beer garden is run by a 95-year-old following his latest dream.

HOUSTON, Texas -- You will never see John Toomey sitting on the front porch, the 95-year-old enjoys being busy.

"I've practiced law, I was in the hotel business, restaurant business, automobile business, I've worked all my life and I've enjoyed it," Toomey said.

He is diving back in the restaurant business with J-Bar-M Barbecue and beer garden. It was recently ranked by Texas Monthly as one of the top 25 new BBQ joints in the state.

Click the video above to see the story.