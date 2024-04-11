Leonardo da Vinci invention models featured in US for the first time at California Science Center

The California Science Center presents a special exhibition featuring Leonardo da Vinci's world of wonder and innovations.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- Leonardo da Vinci is considered the original Renaissance man. The special exhibition 'LEONARDO DA VINCI: Inventor. Artist. Dreamer.' at the California Science Center shows why that is--featuring 30 of his ingenious inventions and visuals of his lost notebooks.

"Leonardo's notebooks were really lost for about 300 years," said Dr. Diane Perlov, PhD, Vice President of Special Projects at the California Science Center. "If we had had Leonardo's notebooks, we might have had the science of flight hundreds of years earlier than we did."

For more information, go to: www.californiasciencecenter.org/davinci