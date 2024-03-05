Maui's Fairmont Kea Lani Resort immerses guests in Hawaiian tradition through new cultural center

MAUI, Hawaii -- A stay at Maui's Fairmont Kea Lani Resort will have you immersed in Hawaiian tradition in an unforgettable way.

The hotel has announced the grand opening of Hale Kukuna, a brand new living space dedicated to sharing Hawaiian culture with all who visit.

"The purpose of this space is really just to share and to educate not just our visitors here to the island, but also our locals, our community, and our colleagues as well," shared Kamahiwa Kawa'a, the Manager of Hawaiian Culture, Fairmont Kea Lani.

Open daily from 8am to 4pm, visitors have unique opportunities to explore and enrich their senses.

"Everything within the space that we have is open and available for people to interact with," said Kawa'a.

From feeling the texture of a feather lei to playing the ukulele and picking up the hula instruments, guests of all ages have the opportunity to learn more about different cultural aspects and discover how things are made.

"Lahaina at one point was the capital of the Hawaiian kingdom, so there's a lot of history, there's a lot of stories that come from Lahaina," discussed Kawa'a. "With what happened on August 8th with the fires, I kind of feel more...responsibility to perpetuate and educate about the stories...of all of Maui including Lahaina."

Free classes are offered to guests ranging from lei making, hula dancing, Hawaiian language courses, and more.

In addition to the new cultural center, the hotel has undergone various modernizing transformations, including a brand-new lobby lounge, called Pilina. Here, everyone can connect with culture and nature's bounty through food and beverage.

"It wasn't just to revamp and modernize the hotel," explained Kawa'a. "But also to incorporate more culture into every aspect."

For more information on Hale Kukuna and Fairmont Kea Lani, visit here.