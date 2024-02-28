Freeform's Chrissy & Dave Dine Out Features Little Ethiopia's Meals by Genet

Genet Agonafer, the chef behind LA's beloved Meals by Genet, talks being featured on Freeform's Chrissy and Dave Dine Out, who her dream celebrity guest is and more! All episodes of Freeform's Chrissy & Dave Dine Out are now streaming on Hulu.

LOS ANGELES -- Little Ethiopia's Meals by Genet was on the verge of closing when Pulitzer Prize-winning food critic Jonathan Gold featured the restaurant on his list of favorites. Now, the Ethiopian eatery is thriving with city-wide recognition and even a feature on the season finale of Freeform's Chrissy & Dave Dine Out, hosted by Chrissy Teigen and chef Dave Chang.

The show takes viewers on a tour of some of Chrissy and Dave's favorite Los Angeles restaurants ranging from Michelin-starred institutions to intimate family-run spots. While Dave heads into the kitchens to talk all things food with the chefs, Chrissy entertains celebrity guests like Jimmy Kimmel and Alexandra Daddario with stimulating conversation over delicious meals.

"Having Chrissy & Dave Dine Out coming here, I was just so excited to be a part of that," said Agonafer. "In Ethiopia, we take the food thing very seriously. It's like you represent your country. I don't want anyone to say 'I hate Ethiopian food,' at least if I can help it."

While Meals by Genet has had plenty of celebrity guests, Agonafer dished on the famous family she still hopes will visit.

"Well, the Obamas, for me," she said. "Nothing is more important than that."

All episodes of Freeform's Chrissy & Dave Dine Out are now streaming on Hulu.