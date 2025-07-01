On Met Gala's eve, the People's Ball struts in the spotlight

Before the Met Gala rolled out the red carpet for celebrities and the media, the Brooklyn Public Library threw its own fashion party.

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn -- It's became a yearly tradition, and 2025 did not disappoint.

Before the Met Gala rolled out the red carpet for celebrities and the media, the Brooklyn Public Library threw its own fashion party - for the people -- back on May 4. The People's Ball 2025 theme was Style is a Revolution.

Librarians looked the other way while music blaresd as local designers and models hit the catwalk to show off and celebrate the artistry, creativity and community. The spectacle brought out some of the borough's best looks. Designer Rafael Yau Lee saw the annual event as being, "designed for people that are unable to get to the Met Gala or not willing to pay to get into the Met Gala." He called it, "a great opportunity to walk the runway, get your picture taken, you know, it almost feels like the Met Gala!"

Alicia Rigues, who turned heads in her dress made of banned book covers, appreciates how the Ball brings neighbors together. "It's a great way for the community to meet and to express yourself creatively," said Rigues.

Designer Jen Shoemaker's look was as thoughtful as it was eyecatching. "It's all sustainable. My whole outfit is either thrifted or upcycled from things that I've already worn."



