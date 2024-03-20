Meet the powerful female duo behind National Geographic's Queens

"This industry in natural history has been dominated, you know, most often by men. What drove us to really make sure that this was a success is to be able to open those doors, smooth the road, even though it's still going to be hard, and to empower women to be a part of this journey." Meet Janet Han Vissering and Pamela Caragol, the Queens behind National Geographic's Queens, streaming now on Disney+ and Hulu.

WASHINGTON -- "Storytelling is in our blood," says Pamela Caragol, the Executive Producer behind National Geographic's newest series, Queens.

Queens is a seven-part documentary series celebrating the resilience, intelligence and ferocity of matriarchies in the animal kingdom. Narrated by Angela Bassett and helmed by an entirely female-led production team, the project celebrates females, both animal and human, in a groundbreaking way.

"There's so much that's groundbreaking about the series Queens," Caragol said. "Faith Musembi, who you would see in our 'Behind the Queens' episode, we feature her, she is the first Black Kenyan woman to produce an episode of premium natural history."

In addition to giving a platform to some of the most impactful and underrepresented female conservationists around the world, the series also works to underscore the urgent need for action against climate change.

"Animals are not arriving or behaving in some of the traditional ways that we've actually had because of climate change," Vissering explained. "I hope people in the future will make some different choices on how they live which will hopefully help the condition our planet and the homes of these animals that we feature."

Watch National Geographic's Queens now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.