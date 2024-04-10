Dog-friendly stand-up comedy will have you howling for pet adoptions

PLAYA VISTA, Calif. -- Comedian and animal lover Caitlin Benson teams up with Annenberg Pet Space for a heartwarming event titled Stand-up For Comedy.

"I've been a comic for 8 years, and I started producing shows. I'm always trying to figure out how to bring my two passions together," said Benson. "So the same way one comic does jokes about their kids, I have jokes about my dog."

This hilarious once-a-month initiative aims to raise both funds for ill animals and awareness for pet adoptions, pairing laughter with a noble cause.

For more details, go to: https://www.annenbergpetspace.org/