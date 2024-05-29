Rapid response save man's life at youth basketball game

A manager at a recreational center suddenly collapsed and could not speak; he was having a stroke. The crucial steps that were taken that saved his life.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Symptoms of a stroke can come on suddenly; knowing the signs can save your life or someone else.

On December 7th, 2023 John Robinson, 43, collapsed while organizing a youth basketball game in Houston. He did not know what was happening, "I couldn't talk, I could move but I couldn't get up."

John's co-workers recognized what was happening. John Beaudion came to his friends aid, "I got down on the floor next to him and said John why are you on the floor is everything OK. When he gave me that look I knew what was wrong and said we have to call 911."

Tamika Stubbield saw John on the floor and called 911, "You could tell he couldn't move his right side. Earlier in the day he told me he had a headache and that was unlike him, I knew something was not right."

That quick response saved John's life. The Memorial Hermann Mobile Stroke Unit was on the scene in minutes. The paramedics took a brain image and relayed the findings to the hospital. The team was instructed to use a clot busting drug.

John said it saved his life, "they were able to prep me for surgery, as soon as they got me to the hospital the doctors were able to removed the clots."

Mobile Stroke Unit Director of Operations Stephanie Parker said it's important to B.E.F.A.S.T. "Strokes don't hurt so if you recognize someone with loss of Balance, Eyesight problems, Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, its time to call 911."

John is back at work full-time and thankful his friends knew the signs, "I have yet to buy them lunch or dinner but that's coming."