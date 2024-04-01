Sunday Love Project is one woman's mission to combat food insecurity in Philadelphia

In one of the most needy neighborhoods in Philadelphia, Margaux Murphy is doing good by making food accessible and spreading love throughout the community.

In one of the most needy neighborhoods in Philadelphia, Margaux Murphy is doing good by making food accessible and spreading love throughout the community.

In one of the most needy neighborhoods in Philadelphia, Margaux Murphy is doing good by making food accessible and spreading love throughout the community.

In one of the most needy neighborhoods in Philadelphia, Margaux Murphy is doing good by making food accessible and spreading love throughout the community.

PHILADELPHIA -- The Sunday Love Project was founded in late 2014 after founder Margaux Murphy missed her community service shift.

Still wanting to make a difference, she purchased 12 meals from Boston Market and handed them out in the streets of Kensington.

Ten years later, she's handed out thousands of food items to Philadelphians.

She has stepped up her efforts with a free grocery store called Grocery Goods and a children-focused initiative that provides healthy food to high school and elementary school students and athletic teams.

Murphy's efforts are abetted by a small staff of three. She names Philabundance and Philly Foodworks among her suppliers but she often purchases items that are "culturally needed" by the majority Hispanic and Latin population.

"I feel like this is what I'm supposed to be doing," Murphy says.

If you'd like to assist the Sunday Love Project, you can volunteer with the group by signing up here, or donating here.

Sunday Love Project | Facebook | Instagram