Canadian tourist returns dog tag of IL soldier killed in Vietnam

QUINCY, Ill. (WLS) -- The dog tag belonging to an Illinois soldier killed in Vietnam was returned to his family Wednesday thanks to a Canadian tourist.Corporal David Gary Redenius was killed in April 1968 at the age of 20, while serving in the 3rd Marine Division, 1st Battalion, 9th Marines "Charlie" company. He died in Khe Sanh, southwest of Hill 689, and earned a Purple Heart. His unit was known as the "Walking Dead" for their high casualty rate.His dog tag was found recently by a Canadian man visiting Vietnam 54 years later. Christian Dumont found the dog tag in the dust of Hill 689, and through research found out where Cprl. Redenius was from. He reached out to the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs, who located Redenius' family.The Department of Veterans Affairs presented the tag to Redenius' sisters Wednesday in Quincy.