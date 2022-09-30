'Keep moving to keep going': Village of Homewood woman turns 108 years old

Mary Cantway was honored by the Village of Homewood Friday on her 108th birthday.

HOMWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- She's been a staple of this south suburban Chicago community for more than six decades.

"I'm very fortunate that I have my mind and can talk to people and enjoy people, so that's wonderful," said centenarian Mary Cantway.

Friday, Cantway was honored on her 108th birthday by the Village of Homewood.

"I'm so fortunate that at the age that I am, that I have as many friends as I have," she said.

Residents from all over town and beyond wrote her hundreds of cards, which were hand delivered by mayor Richard Hofeld.

"Without a doubt, Mary is Homewood's most senior senior," Hofeld said. "It's us, as a community, saying happy birthday Mary."

The great grandmother of six is still celebrating, soaking in the moment with TV cameras and a front page spread in the local paper.

"A whole article about me....and it seemed like it was all kinda good," she said.

When asked about one of her favorite memories, Cantway said, "The man landing on the moon which I just thought was impossible. I just thought how could somebody go up to the moon!"

Cantway has seen the dawn of a new era. Living through the depression, World War II, the Cuban Missile Crisis, the birth of the internet, the COVID pandemic and more.

After all of that and more, she has this advice.

"I think you do have to keep moving to keep going," she said.