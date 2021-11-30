celebrity deaths

Virgil Abloh, Off White fashion designer, remembered as boundary-breaker after death at 41

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Virgil Abloh remembered as boundary-breaker by Chicago collaborators

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friends, family and collaborators are still reeling from the loss of fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who died after a battle with a cancer at age 41 over the weekend.

The Chicago native took the fashion world by storm, and his creative abilities stretched into different art forms, including music.

Powerhouse shoe maker Nike wrote Monday that Abloh was "a creative force who challenged the status quo, pushing forward a new vision, and inspiring multiple generations."

MORE: Chicago pays tribute to fashion designer Virgil Abloh after losing private battle with cancer

Many others agree.

"As soon as we started talking, I immediately knew that this was an absolute genius, a brilliant person," said Michael Darling, former chief curator of MCA Chicago.

Darling remembers their first meeting in 2016.

"He just had ideas like crazy that were flowing out of him," he recalled.

Darling collaborated with Abloh for about two years, crafting the exhibition "Figures of Speech" at Chicago' Museum of Contemporary Art in 2019. Working with the fashion icon, who would later go on to work for Nike and Louis Vuitton, allowed him to showcase a mere sliver of the talent Abloh possessed.

"I think the hope for both of us probably at the time was that this was the first show, that we were going to put our stake in the ground for Virgil to claim his space in the cultural sphere," Darling said.

Abloh's death came a surprise to many who knew and worked with him.

"A lot of people didn't know that he was actually battling with cancer," said Felicia Fortenberry of TikTok.

Fortneberry recognizes what a huge loss Abloh's death is for the city of Chicago and beyond.

"You can't really define what he meant to the city," she said. "Just to the Midwest, to his race, to his culture."

Abloh was an architect, an engineer, a furniture designer and a fashion designer. Once he interned for Fendi alongside Kanye West. And, his friends and colleagues said, he broke barriers and tapped into his creative brilliance to change modern fashion forever.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionchicagonear north sidestreetervillerockfordcelebrity deathsobituarycancer
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY DEATHS
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2021
John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at 85
'Dallas Buyers Club' director Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58
Joan Didion, peerless prose stylist, dies at 87
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Show More
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
More TOP STORIES News