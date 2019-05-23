Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Death: Visitation for murdered Pilsen woman begins Thursday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5313284" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Yovani Lopez shares Facebook live of his baby in the hospital after he was taken from his mother, Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's womb.

The murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez has affected people all over the city, including an artist who turned his shock and horror, into a thing of beauty.

"It's so hurtful, so hurtful to see the person, your wife, who you lived with for four years and now you see her with her eyes closed," he said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thursday people will start to pay their respects to a Chicago teenager who was murdered when she was nine months pregnant and had her baby taken from her womb.A visitation for Marlen Ochoa-Lopez will be held at Mount Auburn Funeral Home, 4101 S. Oak Park Ave. in Stickney from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday.Her funeral service will also be held at Mount Auburn Funeral Home on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. A chapel service is scheduled for 11 a.m.Relatives arrived from Mexico to grieve the young woman. They gathered Wednesday night in Little Village to support each other.Her family also met her baby, little Yovani, who is struggling to survive. His condition has improved, but the horrifying death of his mother haunts her friends and family."I was just grabbing his little hand, he moved it around and his little hand warmed up because they've been so cold. It was so emotional," said the baby's maternal great grandmother Benigna Perez Castañeda.Yovani Lopez, Marlen's husband and Yovani's father, shared an update on Facebook Live on his son.The family says his condition has improved, offering a small ray of hope in this tragedy."There's more movement, they see more activity," said Marlen's mother, Raquel, Uriostegui.Ochoa-Lopez was last seen in Pilsen on April 23. She was nine months pregnant and due in early May. Three weeks later, her remains were found near a home on the city's Southwest Side. Police say she was murdered on the day she disappeared, and her baby was taken from her womb after her death.Her alleged killer, police said, lured Ochoa-Lopez to her home with the promise of free baby clothes.According to police, 46-year-old Clarisa Figueroa killed Ochoa-Lopez with the help of her daughter Desiree and then removed the baby from her womb. Figueroa then claimed there was a medical emergency, and told first responders she had just given birth to a baby that was not breathing.The Chicago Fire Department confirmed it responded to the Figueroa home on April 23 and said paramedics transported the newborn, along with Figueroa, to Advocate Christ Medical Center for treatment.A family spokesperson said there are still a lot of unanswered questions they have over Ochoa-Lopez's murder."We have to learn by what happened, and we also demand respect and dignity when something does happen to us, that we should not be ignored," said family spokesperson Emma Lozano.The state public health department says it will conduct what could be a weeks-long investigation of Christ Medical Center which did not immediately notify DCFS about accused killer Clarisa Figueroa, who brought the baby to the hospital claiming it was hers despite showing no signs she gave birth.The three people charged in Marlen's murder are being held without bond. They're due back in court next month.