A pregnant mother seriously injured trying to stop a car theft with her child inside in Libertyville has undergone surgery and is recovering.

Volkswagen announces Car-Net changes after Libertyville car theft with child inside

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Volkswagen has announced changes to how it handles in-car security after a car was stolen in Libertyville with a child inside.

Please note: The above video is from a previous report

In February, a pregnant mother was beaten and her Volkswagen Atlas was stolen in her driveway with her 2-year-old son still in the car.

READ MORE: Pregnant mom recovering after run over trying to stop car theft

As Lake County deputies desperately tried to the stolen car, they reached out to Car-Net, a service that lets VW owners track their vehicles.

But the Car-Net trial period had ended, and a representative wanted $150 to restart the service and locate the SUV.

The detective pleaded, explaining the "extremely exigent circumstance," but the representative didn't budge, saying it was company policy, sheriff's office Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said Friday.

"The detective had to work out getting a credit card number and then call the representative back to pay the $150 and at that time the representative provided the GPS location of the vehicle," Covelli said.

RELATED: Police locate BMW used to steal SUV with toddler inside

By then, deputies had already found the toddler in Waukegan, and located the stolen vehicle.

Volkswagen said the incident was "a serious breach of process."

"Volkswagen takes the safety and security of its customers very seriously. Our thoughts are with the victims and their family," the company said in part in a statement. "We are addressing the situation with the parties involved."

Tuesday, the carmaker announced all 2010 to 2023 model year vehicles will get the Car-Net service for free for five years.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)