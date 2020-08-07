Woodstock man, 33, dies after arm gets stuck in Volo excavation company machinery

VOLO, Ill. (WLS) -- An excavation company worker died Friday afternoon after his arm got stuck in a gravel screening machine in northwest suburban Volo, according to law enforcement officials.Lake County sheriff's deputies responded just after 12:15 p.m. to the company, located in the 30800-block of North Route 12, for a worker who had suffered a traumatic injury. Kanzler Construction is in that same block.Deputies found a 33-year-old Woodstock man whose arm was stuck in the machine. It appeared he had been trying to free some rocks that might have been stuck in the hopper, and his entire right arm "sustained major trauma," police said.A fellow employee had found the man and dialed 911, but the worker was deceased when police arrived.An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday. The man has not yet been identified.The sheriff's office notified the Occupational Safety and Health Administration of the incident.The incident does not appear to be criminal in nature, but it remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office and Lake County Coroner's Office.