Wake Forest coach in court after allegedly punching Florida tourist who fell and died

JUSTIN DOOM
An assistant basketball coach at Wake Forest University in North Carolina was in court Thursday after turning himself in for allegedly punching a tourist who later died.

Jamill Jones, 35, was arraigned in New York on third-degree assault charges, court records show.

Early Sunday morning in Queens, Sandor Szabo, 35, of Boca Raton, Florida, banged on the window of Jones' vehicle because he thought Jones was his Uber driver, authorities said.

Jones emerged from his SUV and punched Szabo, who fell to the ground, hit his head and later died at a local hospital, according to police and court documents.

Detectives told ABC New York station WABC-TV that Szabo had just left a family wedding, possibly while intoxicated, and was walking around banging on cars until he then pounded on Jones' SUV.

The Wake Forest Athletic Department released a statement that said: "We have just been made aware of this matter and we are gathering information. We will make a further statement after we learn more about the matter."

Jones was released on his own recognizance and ordered to return to court Oct. 2.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Cargo jet lands in grass at O'Hare, narrowly missing passenger planes
Lane Tech student struck by Metra train mourned at emotional memorial
'He's got to go': Rauner, Trump bash Emanuel
Chicago police plan to crack down on large parties before they get violent
Chicago Gangs, Inc.: street gangs franchise across U.S.
Bicyclist fatally struck by truck in West Loop
Charges: Teasing led to fatal Wisconsin circular saw attack
Holy Fire suspect charged with felony arson
Show More
Workers transform house in 12 days for parasailing accident amputee
Cubs, Nats hoping for consistency
WATCH: Penguin chick takes first swim at Shedd Aquarium
Hermosa Walmart reopens after health department closure due to rodents, ants
Volunteers mow lawns, pick up trash for South Side seniors
More News