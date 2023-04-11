Walmart announces 4 Chicago store closings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Walmart announced Tuesday it will close four stores in Chicago on Sunday.

The four stores closing are:

-#5781 Chatham Supercenter, the Walmart Health center, and the Walmart Academy, 8431 S. Stewart Ave.

-#3166 Kenwood Neighborhood Market, 4720 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

-#5645 Lakeview Neighborhood Market, 2844 N. Broadway St.

-#5646 Little Village Neighborhood Market, 2551 W. Cermak Road

The company said all associates at the store are eligible to be transferred to another Walmart location.

The pharmacies at the closing locations will remain open to serve patients for up to 30 days.

In a news release, the company said in part, "Our Chicago stores have not been profitable since we opened the first one nearly 17 years ago - these stores lose tens of millions of dollars a year, and their annual losses nearly doubled in just the last five years. The remaining four Chicago stores continue to face the same business difficulties, but we think this decision gives us the best chance to help keep them open and serving the community."

The company said it has tried different strategies, including building smaller stores and offering services beyond retail, but says they have not improved stores' performance.