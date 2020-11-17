Shoppers can get free Thanksgiving dinners through Walmart

Butterball turkey breast roast

McCormick gravy, 0.87 oz. pouch

Great Value stuffing mix, 6 oz.

Idahoan mashed potatoes, 8 oz. pouch

Campbell's condensed cream of mushroom soup, 10.5 oz. can

Great Value cranberry sauce, 14 oz.

Great Value green beans, 12 oz.

French's crispy fried onions, 2.8 oz.

Coca-Cola, 2 liter bottle

Start earning cash back on things you buy every day. Get the app on your phone or the browser extension for your computer.

Follow the instructions to add all nine free Thanksgiving dinner offers to your list at Walmart.

Shop at Walmart in-store with the Ibotta app or link your Walmart pickup and delivery account to shop online with the browser extension. Either way, you'll get cash back.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart understands a Thanksgiving dinner may be hard to achieve this year. So, the company has teamed up with Ibotta, a technology company, to save customers money and give away free Thanksgiving dinners.The following food items can be redeemed as 100% cash back offers. All you have to do is add the seasoning.Here is how it works: