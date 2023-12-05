Chicago celebrating Walt Disney's 122nd birthday

It's Walt Disney's 122nd birthday and Chicago is holding a celebration at his birthplace Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Walt Disney was born 122 years ago Tuesday right here in Chicago and grew up in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

To celebrate the man who created Mickey Mouse and so many other beloved characters, Tuesday is Walt Disney Day in Chicago!

SEE ALSO: Sneak peek inside 'Disney100: The Exhibition'

A celebration will be held at his birthplace in Hermosa at 5:30 p.m.

The event will include people singing "Happy Birthday" to Walt, a candle lighting ceremony, holiday songs from Nixon Elementary students and some festive holiday treats.

For more information, visit www.TheWaltDisneyBirthplace.org.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.