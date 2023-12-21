Walt Whitman & the Soul children of Chicago spread holiday cheer!!!

WATCH LIVE

ByTony Smith
Thursday, December 21, 2023 2:40PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Walt Whitman and the Soul Children of Chicago stopped by ABC7 Eyewitness News for a very special holiday musical performance.

To connect with the Soul Children of Chicago, click here.

