Custom-made Ukrainian flag set to be raised in Fulton Market to mark 1 year since Russian invasion

A custom-made Ukrainian flag is set to be raised in Fulton Market to mark one year since the Russia-Ukraine war started.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More rallies are expected Saturday as Chicagoans across the city stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Hundreds gathered in Ukrainian Village on Friday night to mark one year since Russia's invasion began.

The war has left hundreds of thousands of people dead and millions of Ukrainians displaced.

About 250,000 of those refugees are now living in the United States.

A couple events will be held Saturday to mark of the start of that war as Ukrainians, and even Russian immigrants, in Chicago plan to gather and voice their desires for the war to end.

On Friday, people were wrapped in blue and yellow flags and held "365" posters, representing the past 365 days Ukraine has endured Russian attacks.

Thousands of local Ukrainians have loved ones overseas, and they said, every day, those people are living in fear.

The custom-made Ukrainian flag in Fulton Market is set to be raised over the city skyline at 10 a.m.

There is a rally planned for noon at Daley Plaza.