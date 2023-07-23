Chicago GhanaFest to celebrate rich history of West African culture

GhanaFest 2023 will take place in Washington Park in Chicago. It will celebrate the rich history of the culture of West Africa.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A majestic display of African pride and culture will fill the streets in Washington Park Saturday, July 29.

GhanaFest is back for its 35th year, celebrating the rich history and culture of the West African nation. The festival embraces the special bond of unity between Ghana and the United States while educating the community about Ghana's rich traditions. Local chieftains, queen mothers, their princes, princesses and other court members will parade in opulent regalia as drums beat out rhythmic melodies.

GhanaFest also serves as a marketplace for African arts, crafts and food. There will be dancing, merriment, art, excitement and most of all, appreciation for the abundance of harmony in this annual festival.

You will find more information on admission, vendors and ticket purchases here.