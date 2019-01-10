Milwaukee County bus driver rescues baby wandering barefoot on freeway overpass

Heart stopping video captured a bus driver rescuing a baby boy that she spotted alone on a freeway overpass last month.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WLS) --
Milwaukee County bus driver Irena Ivic spotted the child running on the side of the road just before 8 a.m. on December 22. The child, who was less than 1 year old, was barefoot and wearing only a onesie and diaper.

Ivic stopped her bus, ran across the busy street and picked up the crying child then brought him on board her bus. A passenger on the bus took off her jacket to help keep the boy warm as Ivic comforted the boy, who quickly fell asleep in her arms.

Firefighters, police officers and transit security officers arrived on the scene a short time later. Besides being cold and scared, authorities said the boy was unharmed.

Police said the boy had been left outside by his mother who may have been suffering from a mental health crisis. Authorities eventually reunited the boy with his father.

Authorities say this is the ninth lost or missing child found by Milwaukee County Transit System drivers in recent years. Ivic will be honored for her heroic actions on Thursday.
