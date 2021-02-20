Watch: Dashcam video captures semi losing control, barely missing central Illinois police officer

By ABC 7 Chicago
GALESBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- A central Illinois police officer is grateful to be alive after a semi narrowly misses him on the highway.

The Galesburg Police Department posted the dashcam video of the incident on their Facebook page.

"This is why it is important to slow down and move over when you see emergency vehicles on the roadway," the post said. "This close call happened in Galesburg on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Pay attention to the squad car on the far side of the interstate. This case is being reviewed by the Illinois State Police for possible charges."

There is no word on the status of the officer of the driver.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
officer injuredsemi crashicy roadscar accidentdashcam videocaught on videocaught on camera
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jewel delivery, warehouse employees vote to authorize strike
Biden declares major disaster in Texas as federal aid flows
IL reports 1,922 new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths
Robbins seeks to make SB Fuller's former home a museum
Man found shot to death early Saturday
Arrest in NYC assault after Olivia Munn called for public's help
US deports former Nazi concentration camp guard to Germany
Show More
Police search for Ford City Mall shooter
New Lenox man nearly loses hand trying to unclog snow blower
Old Town School of Folk Music celebrates Black History Month
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Weather experts: Lack of planning caused cold catastrophe
More TOP STORIES News