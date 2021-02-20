Watch: Dashcam video captures semi losing control, barely missing central Illinois police officer

GALESBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- A central Illinois police officer is grateful to be alive after a semi narrowly misses him on the highway.The Galesburg Police Department posted the dashcam video of the incident on their Facebook page."This is why it is important to slow down and move over when you see emergency vehicles on the roadway," the post said. "This close call happened in Galesburg on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Pay attention to the squad car on the far side of the interstate. This case is being reviewed by the Illinois State Police for possible charges."There is no word on the status of the officer of the driver.