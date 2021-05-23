Arts & Entertainment

Cracker Barrel server stuns diners with incredible 'Happy Birthday' performance

EMBED <>More Videos

Waitress wows diners with 'Happy Birthday' performance: VIDEO

ILLINOIS -- It's often a surprise when the server or restaurant staff come out to sing "Happy Birthday," but this performance takes the cake.

A Cracker Barrel server in Marion, Illinois stunned diners when she began to sing back on May 2.

Birthday boy, Jared Gravatt, couldn't believe his ears.

RELATED: McDonald's employee who's turning 100 says she has no plans to retire

The server, whose name tag says Miranda, received a rousing round of applause for her thrilling rendition of the song.

"That was the best birthday I've ever heard," a person is heard saying.

Talk about a birthday to never forget!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbirthdaybuzzworthysingingcaught on videofun stuffu.s. & worldrestaurant
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News