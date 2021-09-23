Waukegan High School on 'soft lockdown' while police investigate building, officials say

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Waukegan High School is currently on "soft lockdown" Thursday morning while police investigate the building, according to school officials.
Officials said a threat that originated on social media prompted the police response.
Several police cars could be seen parked outside the front of the building just after 10 a.m.
"Right now there is no active threat." a school spokesperson said.
This is the second Chicago-area school in two days to be placed on lockdown.
Naperville North High School was also on lockdown and the school day was canceled Wednesday after reports of a bomb threat. Police searched the building with area bomb squad personnel and bomb dogs, but said no explosives were found.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
