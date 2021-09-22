Naperville North High School on lockdown, school day canceled due to threat

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Naperville North High School has cancelled school for the day because of a threat to the building, Naperville School District 203 announced Wednesday.

The school has asked that all students remain at home. Students who had already arrived at school can be picked up at Naperville Central High School, officials said.

Officials said the school day and all activities have been canceled to allow Naperville police to investigate the threat.




Chopper 7HD flew above the school as some Naperville police squad cars patrolled the area.

Further details on the nature of the threat against the school were not immediately available.

