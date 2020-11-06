Cops moved slowly to help dying man in Waukegan police shooting over fear he may be armed: police reports

The police reports of the Oct. 20 shooting were released to the Lake County News-Sun in response to a Freedom of Information Act request. Last week, the mother of Marcellis Stinnette filed a lawsuit accusing Waukegan Police officers of letting her son bleed to death in the eight minutes it took for an ambulance to arrive.
In that federal suit, and in another filed by the woman who was seriously injured, Tafara Williams, attorneys said the couple posed no threat to the officers when they were shot and that neither was armed.
Attorneys for both of their families are suing the officers involved as well as the city of Waukegan.
The attorneys have also disputed Officer Dante Salinas' claim heard on his body camera video that he opened fire after Williams tried to run him over with her car.
But while the police department reports acknowledge no weapon was found in the vehicle, they also detail officers' claims that they were worried the couple might be armed and were unable to determine immediately whether or not that was true.
The reports say the officers eventually pulled Williams from the vehicle and placed him on the street. He had been shot in the abdomen.
According to the reports, Salinas was "visibly shaken" following the shooting. He was fired soon after, in large part because he failed to activate his body camera until after the shooting, which was a violation of department policy.
Moments before the shooting, James Keating, a white officer, approached the couple as they sat in a car in front of Williams' home. As the officer attempted to arrest Stinnette on an alleged warrant, Williams, who was in the driver's seat, sped off.
On video released by the city, Keating can be heard claiming on his radio, "Hey, they just ran me over." Attorneys for Williams have said that she never tried to run Keating over.
The civil suit also claims Salinas "failed to turn on his body camera before drawing his weapon."
Video released by the city of Waukegan shows the officer who fired the shots activated his body camera after the shots were fired.
"This was a breach of Waukegan Police Department policy and one of the reasons for the officer's termination," Waukegan Mayor Sam Cunningham said.
Stinnette's family attorney said there is another lawsuit pending against the same officer for a confrontation with a Taser in August 2019.
"We're all after the same thing," Rick Hammond, the attorney for the City of Waukegan, said Wednesday. "We want to get the right answers and the right results."
ABC7 reached out to the attorney for the city of Waukegan for comment on both lawsuits, but have not yet received a comment.
