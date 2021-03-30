Education

Waukegan Latinx activists protest renaming Thomas Jefferson, Daniel Webster middle schools after Obamas

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Waukegan schools are welcoming back students for the first time in a year next week for hybrid learning.

But that's not what's drawing the most attention to the district this week. It is the name change proposal for two schools, Thomas Jefferson Middle School and Daniel Webster Middle School.

The public is expected to weigh in on plans to rename two middle schools on Tuesday night.

Jefferson, who was the nation's third president, owned slaves. Webster was a former senator supported slavery.

Renaming committees were formed for each school, and included people in the community, students and staff.

One of the three finalists was the country's first African American President and First Lady, Barack and Michelle Obama.

But that option is also drawing opposition in this area with a large Hispanic population.

"I will not be part of renaming a school that does not represent the undocumented community," said district 60 school board member Edgar Castellanos.
Castellanos said he came to the United States undocumented as a child.

Waukegan activist Julie Contreras works with a group that runs shelters for undocumented children at the U.S Mexico border.

She said former President Obama failed to deliver on promises to help the immigrant population.

Contreras, who leads United Giving Hope, is organizing protests against naming the school for the Obamas.

"From the time Barack Obama became President until 2017 when he left, he today is still the highest ranking president with deportations in our nation," said Contreras.

"I personally don't object to the name but I have to be aware of the concerns," said school board president Brandon Ewing.

John Lewis Middle School or Dolores Huerta and Cesar Chavez Middle School were the other two finalists.
