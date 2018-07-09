ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) --More humid on Monday. High in 90s.
Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 91, Low: 69
Tuesday: An isolated thundershower. Mostly sunny. High: 85, Low: 65
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 85, Low: 66
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 87, Low: 70
Friday: Partly cloudy. Scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 68
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Isolated chance of storms. High: 90, Low: 70
Sunday: Isolated storm. High: 92, Low: 73
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.