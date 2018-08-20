WEATHER

Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Monday after 3 boys drown over weekend

People are being warned about dangerous conditions on Lake Michigan after three weekend drownings.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The National Weather Service says that this beach hazard went into effect at 1 a.m. Monday and will be in effect until late Monday night.

Red flags will be at beaches all day as dangerous waves of up to five feet high and strong rip currents will create life-threatening conditions, so swimming will be too risky.

RELATED: 3 boys, ages 10 to 14, die after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Indiana, Waukegan beaches

This follows a weekend of tragedy in the water as three boys drowned.

A 10-year-old and a 14-year-old boy were pulled from the water within an hour of each other Saturday evening. 10-year-old Joshua Torres, of Chicago, and 14-year-old Malik Freeman, of Aurora, were swimming in water restricted areas at the same Indiana Dunes State Park beach.

On Friday, a 14-year-old boy was rescued from the water near Waukegan. He died at a local hospital. He was also struggling in a water restricted area where swimmers were only allowed into waist deep water.
