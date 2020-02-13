Chicago AccuWeather: Alert Day: Sunny, dangerously hot with heat index over 100 degrees

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Saturday is an AccuWeather Alert Day, sunny and extremely hot, with the heat index between 103 and 108 degrees.
Saturday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Sunny and very hot with heat index of 103-108. High: 95, Low: 76
Sunday: Strong storms early, then hot and clearing. High: 90, Low: 71
Monday: Sunny, mainly dry. High: 87, Low: 70
Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms. High: 85, Low: 70
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 87, Low: 69
Thursday: Sunny, warm. High: 87, Low: 68
Friday: Sunny and warm. High: 86, Low: 68
