Chicago AccuWeather: Alert Day: Sunny, dangerously hot with heat index over 100 degrees

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Saturday is an AccuWeather Alert Day, sunny and extremely hot, with the heat index between 103 and 108 degrees.

Saturday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Sunny and very hot with heat index of 103-108. High: 95, Low: 76

Sunday: Strong storms early, then hot and clearing. High: 90, Low: 71

Monday: Sunny, mainly dry. High: 87, Low: 70

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms. High: 85, Low: 70

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 87, Low: 69

Thursday: Sunny, warm. High: 87, Low: 68

Friday: Sunny and warm. High: 86, Low: 68



