Chicago AccuWeather: Clear early, clouds late Saturday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clear early in the evening with clouds developing late Saturday night. Lows in the mid 40s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly cloudy and rainy at times. High: 53, Low: 36: Mainly dry, chilly. High: 52, Low: 35: Sunny, slightly warmer but cool for May. High: 59, Low: 39: Mostly cloudy with showers. High: 60, Low: 51: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. High: 72, Low: 53: Morning rain. High: 68, Low: 50: Few showers. High: 64, Low: 54