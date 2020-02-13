Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Clear early, clouds late Saturday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clear early in the evening with clouds developing late Saturday night. Lows in the mid 40s.

7-day weather forecast

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and rainy at times. High: 53, Low: 36

Monday: Mainly dry, chilly. High: 52, Low: 35

Tuesday: Sunny, slightly warmer but cool for May. High: 59, Low: 39

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers. High: 60, Low: 51

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. High: 72, Low: 53

Friday: Morning rain. High: 68, Low: 50

Saturday: Few showers. High: 64, Low: 54


