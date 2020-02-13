Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy skies, chilly overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy skies and chilly overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. High: 51, Low: 36

Wednesday: Showers late. High: 47, Low: 43

Thursday: Warm with rain, storms likely. High: 62, Low: 37

Friday: Windy and chilly. High: 45, Low: 24

Saturday: Sunny, colder. High: 36, Low: 26

Sunday: Sunny and chilly. High: 42, Low: 30

Monday: Sunny and warmer. High: 48, Low: 33



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
