Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy skies, chilly overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy skies and chilly overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. High: 51, Low: 36: Showers late. High: 47, Low: 43: Warm with rain, storms likely. High: 62, Low: 37: Windy and chilly. High: 45, Low: 24: Sunny, colder. High: 36, Low: 26: Sunny and chilly. High: 42, Low: 30: Sunny and warmer. High: 48, Low: 33